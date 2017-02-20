Next phase of much sought after Dundalk development launching this weekend

The next phase of Cnoc Na Mara in Blackrock is launching next Saturday February 25th and Sunday February 26th.

There will be four different house types available off the plans displayed in a five bedroom show home on the weekend.

The development itself will comprise spacious 3 and 4 bedroom family houses, the 3-bedroom houses ranging from mid-terraced and end of terraced from €205,000 and 4-bedroom detached homes.

According to local estate agents DNG Duffy there is much to savour with this development.

"These energy efficient A Rated homes, are built to the highest standards of craftsmanship and finish, on a reputation of quality, earned over 40 years in home construction. Located on the Golf Links Road, Blackrock, they command wonderful sea views with the majestic Cooley Mountains backdrop and surrounded by the old Dundalk Golf Club. The development is located only 50 mins commute from Dublin’s M50 and enjoys regular public transport links including rail and bus."

The four bedroom houses measure 1722 ft² over two floors offering two bedrooms with en-suite, bathroom, living room, study, kitchen with dining area, utility and DSWC.

The development will consist of detached homes with a handful of 4 bed semis and a number of dormer bungalows measuring approximately 1,400 ft². The homes are designed by Cooney Architects with a strong emphasis on natural light and sun orientation. There are two striking floor to ceiling height patio doors that bundles light into the dining room and kitchen and really captures the patio area as living space.

