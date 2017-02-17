Frantic Dundalk mum issues online plea to help track down missing doll

A Dundalk mother is desperately reaching out for someone to help her track down her daughter's missing doll.

The frantic mum made the plea via online lost and found service lostbox.com:

"If it’s not bad enough that my daughter has chicken pox, her Lottie has decided to take off on adventure somewhere.

"Red haired Lottie last seen in our outside Aura, Dundalk. Lottie was wearing a green dress with white polka dots as seen below in the picture.

"In all fairness, my daughter may have been playing hide and seek with her and she may have gone on an early midterm break somewhere in the house.

"If anyone sees her around Dundalk, Co.Louth, please send her home. She is missed and I am fit to crack up."

Anyone with any information on the missing doll can make contact here