Great work by the staff at Tesco store Dundalk

Tesco Longwalk is now the second Dundalk Tesco store to team up with Dundalk Food Bank to redistribute surplus food to the local community via FoodCloud.

Dundalk Food Bank works in collaboration with other charities in the Dundalk area to distribute food to those most in need.

The organisation will now receive surplus food donations twice a week from both Tesco Longwalk and Dundalk stores. Using the FoodCloud application, Tesco store colleagues notify charities, by uploading a description of the food items available for collection. Typical food items donated by Tesco include meat, bread, chilled convenience foods, milk, dairy and fresh fruit and vegetables.

To date, Tesco Ireland’s innovative surplus food donations partnership with FoodCloud has redistributed over 2.6 million meals to over 250 charities and support groups since its launch in July 2014.

The partnership has gone from strength to strength donating almost 40,000 meals a week nationwide. Charities that have benefited to date range from local community centres, addiction rehabilitation services, homelessness charities, women’s refuges, elderly support centres, children and youth organisations, to name but a few.