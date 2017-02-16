Family of Louth hit-and-run victim urge culprit to come forward

The family of local hit-and-run victim, Keith Byrne, are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

The 35-year-old was found just yards from his Carnalogue home on May 11th, 2014. It is believed that Keith had been walking home between 4.15am and 4.45am when he was knocked down and killed. A passing taxi driver found his body and raised the alarm a short time later.

Neither the vehicle nor the offending driver have been identified in the intervening years, this despite repeated appeals from his family for the person to come forward and the offer of a substantial reward for information.

A reward of €11,000 - comprised of donations from the local community - remains unclaimed.

Anyone with information can contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222.