Louth MEP welcomes 'swooning' Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Mairead McGuinness MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Strasbourg on behalf of the European Parliament yesterday.

The Prime Minister addressed MEPs on Thursday morning.

Mr Trudeau's visit follows the positive European Parliament vote in favour of the EU-Canada Trade deal or CETA yesterday. The agreement is to be provisionally applied across the EU from April.

In recent days Trudeau has become something of an internet sensation with pictures of influential people 'swooning' over the PM going viral.