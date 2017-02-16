Success for Dundalk school in Irish public speaking competition

Students from St. Mary’s College recently took part in the regional heat of Gael Linn’s prestigious ‘Abair’ Irish public speaking competition on Tuesday 7th February. Students David Duffy, Jack Lambert, Krzysztof Baran and Philip Oladele represented the school on the day.

Competitors had to speak about a topical issue for three minutes each. David spoke about ‘Breat-imeacht’ / ‘Brexit’, Krzysztof spoke about ‘Athrú Aeráide’ / ‘Climate Change’, Jack spoke about ‘Drugaí agus Spórt’ / ‘Drugs and Sport’ and Philip spoke about ‘Caimiléireacht sna Cluichí Oilimpeacha’ / ‘Corruption in the Olympics Games’.

All four speakers excelled on the day and Krzyszof was delighted to achieve second place in the Junior Certificate category, receiving high commendation from the judges. Krzysztof will now go on to the final of the competition. Comhghairdeas mór leo!