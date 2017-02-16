DISRUPTION: Irish Water will again cut water off to sections of Dundalk this Sunday

Irish Water are set to cut off water to the Newry Road - again - and to an area around Stapleton Place and Parnell Park area of the town.

In a statement issued through the council, Irish Water said: "Irish Water wish to advise that due to repairs to two burst watermains there will be disruption / shut off to the water supply in the Newry Road area of Dundalk on Sunday, 19th February 2017, between 06:00 and 15:00 hours. The areas affected will be:- Newry Road and Riverside Crescent. Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Stapleton Place and Parnell Park are also set to be hit.

"Irish Water wish to advise that due to essential maintenance there will be disruption / shut off to the water supply in Stapleton Place and Parnell Park, Dundalk on Friday, 17th February 2017, from 08:00 to 17:00 hours.

"Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused."