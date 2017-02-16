Dundalk Chamber to host cyber security event

As businesses continue to grow so does the cyber risk! It is estimated that Cybercrime costs the Irish economy €630 million annually. €137,500 is the average cost of a security incident in Ireland.

The frequency of cyber attacks against Irish Businesses has risen from 25% in 2012 to 44% currently, considerably higher that the global average of 32%.

With this in mind Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in association with the Local Enterprise Office Louth will host a Cyber Security Awareness Seminar with guest speaker Pat Moran, Head of Cybercrime and IT Forensics at PwC. The event is free to attend and takes place on Wednesday the 8th March in the Crowne Plaza at 7.45am to 9am.

Light refreshments will be served.

To book your free place call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie