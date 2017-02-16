Horseware appoint two Dundalk natives to board

Horseware has announced two new local members to the board. Both from Dundalk, Eoin McEvoy and Siobhan Molloy have been with the company 9 and 6 years respectively.

Siobhan’s background is in design, having graduated with a BA in Design from NCAD followed by a postgraduate diploma in advertising from DIT.

She has a wealth of sales and marketing experience from previous roles in Viacom outdoor advertising and Brown Thomas Group where she was responsible for website and customer loyalty programme and won numerous awards.

Currently, in Horseware, she manages the growing clothing department with overall responsibility for design concept, product market research, commercial range evaluation, product branding and presentation, production management, quality control, pricing and sales training.

Tom MacGuinness stated “Siobhan will bring important commercial and strategic insight to the Board.”

Eoin McEvoy, FCCA, who trained with local practice Frank Lynch and company brought a wealth of experience to Horseware from previous roles in in Kerry foods, Grove turkeys, Xerox and Boyne valley.

He joined Horseware in 2008 as financial controller managing the finance department.

Eoin has been in attendance at the Board meetings for some time and has now been officially appointed Financial Director.

Tom MacGuinness commented “Eoin is instrumental to the running of the business and the management of our exponential growth where we achieved over €40m last year, we are delighted to have him join our existing team of executive directors”

Siobhan and Eoin join the existing team of board members comprising of Tom MacGuinness, Carol MacGuinness, Annie Macguinness, Fergus McArdle, Alain Storme, Ciaran Herr, Gerry Boyle and Pat Rigney. Horseware now employs over 700 people worldwide.