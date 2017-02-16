St Vincent's news hounds part of digital journalism

There's no doubt that the world of news and journalism has changed hugely with the dawning of the Internet Age - with instant access to both local and international events just a click or swipe away.

St.Vincent's ICT students got to experience this recently when they took part in a School Digital Champions programme, which saw them create a website and app. They displayed their completed project at the Excited Digital Festival which took place in Dublin Castle last year.

This included creating a 2 minute video that documented their journey to the Excited Festival. The entires were judged by RTÉ and the combined efforts of Molly McNee, Aoife McArdle, Clare McElarney and Shauna McMahon impressed on the day and as the lucky winners they received a day of MoJo, or Mobile Journalism training with Eleanor Mannion.

Eleanor works with RTÉ and regularly creates items for the news using her mobile phone, including a documentary called The Collectors.

She visited the school last month to teach the students and their fellow classmates how to make a feature, simply using their smart phone, looking at framing shots and angles, adding sounds as well using available apps to produce good quality video. She also focused on how to edit videos.

The girls then created their own news videos on their phones and iPads which was shown to the entire group at the end of their session. Information Technology teacher Linda McCusker organised the day's training which the students found hugely beneficial.