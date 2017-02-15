ARREST: Gardaí arrest woman in relation to GAA star's death in 2012

Gardaí investigating a fatal traffic collision in Co.Monaghan on 30th July, 2012 have arrested a woman in her 20s, today 15th February, at Dublin airport.

She has been charged to appear at Carrickmacross District Court at 10.30am.

In relation to a fatal road traffic collision at Magherakill, Castleblaney, Co.Monaghan, which resulted in the death of Ciaran McKenna from Crossmaglen, Co.Armagh.