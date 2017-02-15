Brexit protest north of Dundalk this weekend

Protest group Border Communities Against Brexit are calling for support for their day of action this Saturday.

"We are asking for public support on Saturday 18th February 2017 at 10.00am (for 40 minutes) to take part in a vehicle go slow at our main demonstration at the M1 Carrickarnon Dundalk, (staging at Ravensdale Car Park) and a Go Slow Protest at Moybridge Aughnacloy, Lifford Bridge and Bridge End Derry (also 10:00am).

"We are asking Truck and Transport Companies and farmers to join with us in this protest for 40 minutes to show to the British, Irish and Brexit parties that the voice of Border communities North and South must be listened to in the imminent negotiations about to take place when article 50 is triggered.

"These negotiations will set in stone the requirements of trade and the movement’s of our people between and across these island’s for generations."