Louth to face Dubs in repeat of '71 minor decider

Louth minors will face Dublin in a repeat of the 1971 Leinster Minor Football Championship final after the Boys in Blue defeated Kildare, 1-16 to 0-14, in the second provincial semi-final tie tonight.

Wayne Kierans men became the first Wee County u18 team to make it to a Leinster decider in 46 years in Wexford last night, where they defeated the Slaneysiders in dramatic circumstances, 4-10 to 2-15.

The final is to take place at Croke Park, before the senior final between Dublin and Kildare, on Sunday week at 2pm.

To see Arthur Kinahan's gallery from last night's game, click here.