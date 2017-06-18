Louth GAA
Kelly steps down as Louth manager
Colin Kelly during Saturday's game with Longford (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Colin Kelly has announced his decision to depart his role as manager of the Louth footballers after three-years at the helm.
Kelly announced his decision in a statement on Sunday morning, citing family commitments as a central reason in his decision.
He leaves the Wee County in Division Two of the National Football League and has a 50% win ratio over his 42 competitive games in charge.
The Dundalk Democrat will bring you an exclusive interview with Kelly in Tuesday's print edition.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on