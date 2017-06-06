Louth draw Longford in qualifiers

Louth have will host Longford in the first round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

For the second time this year, following their National League meeting earlier in February, which Louth won by a one-point, the Wee County will welcome Denis Connerton's Midlanders.

The date for the game is either Saturday or Sunday week (17th-18th June) with the Gaelic Grounds set to be the venue.

Longford were knocked out of the Leinster Championship by Laois, while Louth fell to neighbours Meath last weekend.

Round 1A Qualifier Draw in full:

Derry vs Waterford

Louth vs Longford

Wicklow vs Laois

Sligo vs Antrim