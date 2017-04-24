2017 Louth Ladies GAA Championship Draws
The draws for the 2017 Louth ladies football championships were made in the Geraldines clubrooms, Haggardstown this evening.
With the help of Louth ladies GAA legend Mickey Heeney, Louth Ladies co-manager John O'Leary and members of the recent successful Louth Ladies Minor team; here's how the draw unfolded.
Senior:
Group A: Cooley Kickhams, Newtown Blues, St. Patrick's/Cuchulainn Gaels, Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh, Stabannon Parnells
Group B: St. Brides, St. Mochtas, St. Kevin's, Geraldines
Round One:
Group A
Cooley Kickhams vs Newtown Blues
St. Patrick's/Cuchulainn Gaels vs Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh
Stabannon Parnells bye
Group B
St. Brides vs St. Mochtas
St. Kevin's vs Geraldines
Intermediate:
Group A: Clan na Gael, St. Fechins, Naomh Fionnbarra, Mattock Rangers, Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets
Group B: O'Raghaillaigh's, Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill, Dreadnots, Glyde Rangers
Round One
Group A
Clan na Gael vs St. Fechins
Naomh Fionnbarra vs Mattock Rangers
Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets bye
Group B
O'Raghaillaigh's vs Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill
Dreadnots vs Glyde Rangers
Junior:
Clan na Gael vs O'Raghaillaigh's (Final) - both clubs to also take part in the Intermediate Championship.
This year's championships are sponsored by Halpenny Travel.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on