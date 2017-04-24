2017 Louth Ladies GAA Championship Draws

The draws for the 2017 Louth ladies football championships were made in the Geraldines clubrooms, Haggardstown this evening.

With the help of Louth ladies GAA legend Mickey Heeney, Louth Ladies co-manager John O'Leary and members of the recent successful Louth Ladies Minor team; here's how the draw unfolded.

Senior:

Group A: Cooley Kickhams, Newtown Blues, St. Patrick's/Cuchulainn Gaels, Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh, Stabannon Parnells

Group B: St. Brides, St. Mochtas, St. Kevin's, Geraldines

Round One:

Group A

Cooley Kickhams vs Newtown Blues

St. Patrick's/Cuchulainn Gaels vs Roche Emmets/Na Piarsaigh

Stabannon Parnells bye

Group B

St. Brides vs St. Mochtas

St. Kevin's vs Geraldines

Intermediate:

Group A: Clan na Gael, St. Fechins, Naomh Fionnbarra, Mattock Rangers, Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets

Group B: O'Raghaillaigh's, Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill, Dreadnots, Glyde Rangers

Round One

Group A

Clan na Gael vs St. Fechins

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Mattock Rangers

Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets bye

Group B

O'Raghaillaigh's vs Kilkerley Emmets/Dowdallshill

Dreadnots vs Glyde Rangers

Junior:

Clan na Gael vs O'Raghaillaigh's (Final) - both clubs to also take part in the Intermediate Championship.

This year's championships are sponsored by Halpenny Travel.