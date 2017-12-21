Former Louth player Savage appointed LGFA's National Development Manager

Former Louth and Cooley Kickhams Ladies player Lyn Savage has been named the LGFA's new National Development Manager.

Savage, who soldiered with club and county for two decades, has worked with the LGFA for the last 10-years in a separate capacity, with her brief now being to continue the organisation's recent rate of growth and expansion. She will oversee the body's new Strategic Plan, which is to be unveiled shortly.

A winner of several Louth Senior Football Championship titles with Kickhams, the Ulster University, Jordanstown graduate previously filled the void as National Development Officer with the LGFA.

Popular wherever she goes, the LGFA have wished Lyn all the best in the role.