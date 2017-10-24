Talks over redevelopment of Louth GAA County Grounds 'ongoing'

Talks over the proposed redevelopment of the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda remain "ongoing", according to Louth County Board chairman Des Halpenny.

Speaking at last night's monthly gathering, Halpenny revealed that there is soon to be a meeting of the Louth County Executive and Croke Park, along with both legal teams.

There have long-standing issues surrounding the Drogheda's venue supposed upgrade with finance an pertinent concern.

Though Halpenny's announcement points to some progress.

Home of the O'Raghallaigh's, the Gaelic Grounds' current capacity is restricted to approximately 4,000.