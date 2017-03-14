Local business aims to modernise wedding planning

Local entrepreneur David Kieran is keen to drag wedding planning into the 21st Century.



His new online business, Our Wedding Story, seeks to give couples full control when it comes to planning their special day, digitising everything from invitations to photo albums.



“My dad started his own company so it was always my ambition to follow suit,” reflects David.



“Having studied Business at DCU, and specialised in Marketing during my final year, I was keen to put those skills to use as quickly as possible. I spent some time in Canada following my graduation and it was there that I really got up to speed in terms of the latest digital platforms and web design.”

While David already has experience in the business world through his other venture, MarketingForMe, his foray into the wedding industry is very much a fresh endeavour.



“It was quite recently that I noticed a shift in how weddings are put together, with an increased importance being put on social media. A lot of people have been relying on Facebook event pages as a means of planning different elements of their big day, but I thought it would be better to establish an outlet which allows couples to have total control.”



OurWeddingStory, as such, is bidding to revolutionise the classic staples of wedding planning.



“With regard to photo albums, we feel that creating an online gallery is a way of safeguarding your images; no more lost photo albums to worry about. With one click on your laptop, phone or tablet, you can share your memories with all of your friends and family.



“In terms of general planning, our websites allow you to share all your wedding day details, from location of the ceremony and reception to dates, times and nearby accomodation. All locations can be linked to Google Maps so none of your guests have an excuse for getting lost. Even the bride can't be late!”



The company will also offer a unique RSVP functionality, all with a view to eliminating the increasingly outmoded idea of postal invitations.”



“A recent survey showed only 1 in 5 people reply by post,” notes David, “and with the price of stamps on the rise, this is a brilliant alternative. We also feel couples can reduce a lot of stress before the big day by doing things online, especially if they are getting married abroad or coming home to get married in Ireland.”



“In this day and age, everyone has access to an email and many will tell you it's the only way to reach them. It saves the hassle of looking for addresses as an email is just a click away. You're able to send reminders to your guests so you can have everything organised with plenty of time to spare.”

NEW BEGINNINGS



Although the business was just launched in February, it’s already garnered a lot of interest, and is one of three Louth firms to attain a feasibility grant from Enterprise Ireland.



It has also been earmarked by Bank of Ireland as one of 2017's Most Ambitious Start-Ups.



In terms of interest from would-be brides and grooms, the first couple to use the service was local pair Declan Byrne and Lisa Mc Kenna.



“With Declan of course playing for Louth, and Lisa also being well-known around the town for her dance studio, we’ve naturally had a lot of inquiries since their story went online. The response has been phenomenal, with their page reaching well over 20,000 views. Anyone who’d like to see what the final product looks like should check out www.declanandlisawedding2017.com.”



While the company's pricing structure varies to fit the requirements and wishes of a given couple, rates for the service start at just €250.



“Our motto is that the couple decides on what they want. From there we can establish the price, with the average cost ranging from €250-€400. For what you are receiving and the cost of wedding invitations spared, postage costs as well as the reduced stress, it is a relatively small expense in terms of an overall wedding budget.”

For more information, visit https://www.ourweddingstory.ie/