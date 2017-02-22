CRIME FIGHTING: Let's Bingo turn to technology in wake of armed robbery and spate of break-ins

After a spate of burglaries and a violent armed robbery, local bingo hall - Let's Bingo - are turning to technology to fight crime.

Netwatch have recently begun working with Let’s Bingo! to provide cutting edge remote monitoring services and to equip the company premises with one of the most advanced perimeter security systems available.

The bingo club on Racecourse Road in Dundalk, wanted to find the best system possible to provide peace of mind for its staff and customers after a spate of attempted break-ins and a robbery on their premises. Following a competitive process, Let’s Bingo! chose Netwatch due to their superior services and systems available.

Operations manager, David Bell, said of the need for Netwatch’s services: “It is an unfortunate sign of the times that companies now have to consider using advanced security systems. However, we must have the confidence of our staff and our patrons alike – not to mention the protection of the company’s assets – at the forefront of our mind in combating crime. Netwatch gives us that confidence and more, so we are delighted to team up with them”

He went on to say that in the area of Louth, several robberies and burglaries have occurred on leisure premises. “Criminals seem to think there is a lot more money than there actually is on the premises of businesses such as ourselves. They take risks, and can do formidable damage to property and to people’s confidence. Aside from causing fear, there is an added financial cost as your business recovers. For us at Let’s Bingo it was time to say “enough is enough” and Netwatch, along with other recommended security measures, will now ensure that our premises and our people are safe around the clock.”

Discussing the partnership, Darren McKinney, Local Area Manager for Louth, said: “At Netwatch, our aim is to create a fearless environment for our customers, so that they are free to focus on their business without the constant worry of crime. Let’s Bingo! came to us after a spate of criminal activity on their premises, and we are pleased to have helped them combat this with our state of the art perimeter security and remote monitoring system. The cost of crime to businesses is not just monetary – it can also result in a loss of confidence of staff and customers. We are delighted that Let’s Bingo! now has the full confidence of its staff and patrons with our round the clock protection.”

New covert camera systems, improved alarm sensors and the 24/7 perimeter Netwatch system now mean that Let’s bingo! is one of the safest places to visit day or night.