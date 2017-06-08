Dundalk Dog Rescue are having a Petsafe Pawty

On Friday 16th June Dundalk Dog Rescue are holding a Petsafe Pawty in Lennon's Gastro Pub, Castletown Road, Dundalk.

The fundraising night is in aid of Dundalk Dog Rescue's New Build Fund and it will feature Spanish band, The Antonios.

With free admission and a raffle with prizes worth over €600, this looks like being a great night's entertainment.

Doors open at 8.30pm

For more information about the night and to find out more about Dundalk Dog Rescue, go to Dundalk Dog Rescue