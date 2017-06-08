Dundalk Dog Rescue are having a Petsafe Pawty
On Friday 16th June Dundalk Dog Rescue are holding a Petsafe
The fundraising night is in aid of Dundalk Dog Rescue's New Build Fund and it will feature Spanish band, The Antonios.
With free admission and a raffle with prizes worth over €600, this looks like being a great night's entertainment.
Doors open at 8.30pm
For more information about the night and to find out more about Dundalk Dog Rescue, go to Dundalk Dog Rescue
