Charity warns of fake collectors in Dundalk
National charity issues warning about reports of fraudulent collectors
A national charity says it has been made aware of fraudulent collectors using their name in Dundalk
The national charity, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), has been made aware of fraudulent collectors using the charity’s name in the Dundalk area.
SBHI has issued a statement saying that the charity is not currently carrying out any fundraising collections, including residential and commercial door-to-door collections, in the Dundalk area.
If any members of the public are unsure about the credentials of anyone claiming to be collecting for SBHI, they should contact the organisation by phoning our National Resource Centre on 01 457 23 29 or by phoning Communications Officer Aideen Sutton on 087 601 8429 or by email at asutton@sbhi.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on