Maria from Mrs Brown's Boys Dundalk bound for Billy's World Ireland

Fiona O'Carroll, who plays Maria Brown in Brendan O'Carroll's Mrs Brown's Boys, will be in Dundalk this Sunday 20 August, as part of her walk from Belfast to Cork for Billy's World Ireland.

Fiona will be walking through Dundalk at around 5 pm on Sunday. To register to walk with Fiona or to donate to the charity go to the website here

The Billy's World Ireland charity was set up with the purpose of creating a holiday resort that catered for special needs.

The inspiration for the project stemmed from parents Cora and Tony Byrne's struggles to find a holiday resort to meet their entire families needs, and allow all their children, including their special needs son Billy, and two other children Cadhla and Ruby, enjoy a relaxing holiday together.

Cora and Tony discovered there was no where for the whole family to go, if they all wanted a holiday to this effect in Europe.

They decided to set about making their dream a reality for families to come to and enjoy special quality holiday time together. And so the Billy's World Ireland Charity was born, to help this dream come true.

To find out more go to www.billysworldireland.com