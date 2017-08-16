LEAVING CERT 2017 DUNDALK | Celebrations and Congratulations at Ó Fiaich College

There were congratulations and celebrations in O'Fiaich College this morning with Leaving Cert results released today. Dundalk Democrat spoke to the college, who shared their delight at the students achievements.

The college had this today

'Today the students of Ó Fiaich College received their Leaving Certificate results and who could have predicted such outstanding grades!

'Principal Mr Pádraig McGovern, alongside Deputies Ms Deegan and Ms Flood, welcomed students and their parents into the school from 9.00am.

'They began distributing the much anticipated results at 9.30am. Overall, the results were fantastic with students receiving very high points.

'The delighted students were a little taken aback by the new grading system but were guided aptly through the results by Ms Hollywood guidance teacher and Ms Morton 6th year head.

'Most were delighted to see that they would have a very good chance of progression to the course of their choice.

'The majority of the class of 2017 will go on to third level to study a range of courses such as Biotechnology, Engineering, Sports and Fitness, Computer Science and more.

'This year also many will progress to their chosen course in Ó Fiaich Institute of Further Education to pursue Level 5 and 6 PLC courses.

'Mr McGovern joined with 6th Year Head Ms Morton in expressing their delight with the results this year and said it marks a great start to the schools 47th year!

'The management along with the school’s dedicated teaching staff are very proud of all students and wish them the best of luck for the future.'