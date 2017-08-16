LEAVING CERT 2017 DUNDALK | Delight in De La Salle

There are many happy faces in De La Salle this morning with the Leaving Cert students finally receiving their results today.

According to De La Salle Principal Patricia O'Leary, the students are delighted with their results.

Around 150 students in De La Salle received their results this morning and according to Principal O'Leary, the students are very happy with how they have done.

Now after the anxious wait to get the results there is another anxious wait until the college offers come out next week. The new points system means things are not as clear cut as they were before, according to Principal O'Leary.

Principal O'Leary was very happy with the students results this morning, saying its was great to see the students achieve good results after all the hard work they put in, as well as the hard work and support given by the teachers in the school.

Dundalk Democrat would like to congratulate everyone in De La Salle Dundalk today and wish all the Leaving Cert students the best of luck for the future.