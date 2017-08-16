LEAVING CERT 2017 DUNDALK | Happy faces at The Marist

There are plenty of happy faces in St Mary's College Dundalk today, with this year's Leaving Cert results released this morning.

Dundalk Democrat spoke to St Mary's Principal, Alan Craven who said the students were very happy with today's results.

103 Leaving Cert students in the Marist received their results today – this is the smallest Leaving Cert group the Marist have ever had, although this number is set to increase with next year's class increasing to 150 students.

It is an emotional time for the students who have worked so hard to get their results, according to Principal Craven.

There has been a general increase in grades at St Mary's this year, with an increase in the number of students getting over 500 points.

Principal Craven stressed here that this is all down to the hard work put in by the students as well as the work and support from their teachers.

With college offers set to come out next Monday and a new points system, this will be a very interesting time, according to Principal Craven.

The hard work put in by the students should pay off however, with the Principal saying the students were quite confident they would get the courses they want.

Today is also a new experience for Principal Alan Craven who was made Principal of St Mary's College just this year.

Dundalk Democrat would like to congratulate everyone at St Mary's College today, and would like to wish all the students the best of luck for the future.