Plastic bottle Bring Centre in Dundalk still being used by public

A plastic bottle bank at the bring centre in the Dundalk Tennis Club car park, is overflowing with plastic bottles, in spite of the fact that Louth County Council no longer operate plastics collections at their bring centres in the county.

The plastic bottle bank, which had a sign on it previously to indicate that it was no longer to be used for plastics collection, has had the sign ripped off.

The bank is now full and overflowing with plastic bottles. None of the other banks on this particular site(glass and tin collection banks) look to be full, as of this morning.

According to Dundalk Democrat sources, this particular plastic bottle bring bank has only been filled with plastics over the past week or two.

Louth County Council announced last month that they would be converting plastic bottle bring banks into use for glass and tin collection.

This particular bring bank however has not yet been converted, and in spite of signs indicating that the site is under surveillance by CCTV, people continue to use the bank for plastic bottle collection.

