Fears County Council aim to rid Dundalk of Casual Traders

There are fears among some that Louth County Council are planning to put an end to market trading in Dundalk.

Market trading has taken place in Dundalk for many years but Louth Fianna Fail TD, Declan Breathnach, has received a number of complaints from individuals who fear that the tradition is to come to an end.

Deputy Breathnach has sought clarification regarding casual trading and market trading rights in County Louth.

“While I have read the Casual Trading Bye Laws 1995 and Schedules attached I have not received confirmation of when they were implemented” said Deputy Breathnach.

“I have received a number of complaints that the County Council want to get rid of casual traders and are not granting Casual Trading Licences.

“Market Traders have been part of the fabric of our towns for many years and many of these stall holders are trading under historical trading rights that have existed for many years.

“While I am acutely aware of the conflict of interest that exists with those paying high rates and who operate with large overheads, most towns have historical market trading rights which have not been extinguished and therefore it is unfair for the Gardai to enforce market traders to close and move on.”

“I will be having a meeting shortly with a senior member of Louth County Council to discuss this issue and hopefully reach a compromise to satisfy all interested parties” said Deputy Breathnach.