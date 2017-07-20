PHOTOS: High standard finish of Dundalk A-rated home makes it worth viewing

A four-bedroom detached family home at Bellfield Avenue, just off the Dublin Road, has just gone on the market, that is well worth viewing.

27 Bellfield Avenue in an A-rated modern detached family home that is finished to the highest standards. Situated in one of Dundalk's premier locations, it is just minutes from the town centre, Blackrock and the M1 motorway.

The spacious well thought out accommodation includes a porch with tiled floor, a large bright & welcoming hallway with wood flooring and oak staircase.

The sitting room with feature fireplace and double doors is warm and inviting.

The sitting room leads on to the spacious family kitchen cum dining room with cream fitted units complete with appliances, island unit and tiled flooring which leads onto a bright sunroom

Upstairs has four spacious bedrooms with the main bedroom en suite, family bathroom with separate shower.

Natural gas central heating, double glazed windows, solar panels to heat the water and energy efficient boiler all add up to make this an A-grade home.

With a garden to front with off street parking & enclosed to back, this would make an ideal family home.

The guide price for this house is in the region of €450,000. For more information, contact REA Gunne on 042 9335500