Water Supply disruptions in parts of Dundalk today

Irish Water have announced that essential maintenance works in parts of Dundalk, may cause supply disruptions for the next week.

The service and supply update from Irish Water reads as follows:

“Mains flushing works may cause supply disruptions to Dublin Road, Muirhevna, Glenwood, Mourne View, Ladywell Square, Hoeys Lane, Rockfield Court, Rockfield Manor, College Heights, Naughtons Close, Mullaharlin Road, Langfield and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

"A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

"Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am on 18 July until 6pm on 25 July.

"If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU012162."

A previous supply disruption to other parts of Dundalk, due to essential maintenance works, is to end tomorrow.

Parts of Fatima, Bellewsbridge Road and the surrounding areas have been undergoing works since 11 July. These works are set to finish tomorrow, 19 July.