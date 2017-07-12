Christy Dignam gig in Dundalk Gaol sold out

One Night, Two Voices, a live show by Aslan's Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera, taking place in Dundalk Gaol on 30 September, has just sold out.

Christy was featured on the RTE documentary, “This is Christy Dignam” last night, where the documentary featured his previous visit to Dundalk at the beginning of the show.

The show in Dundalk Gaol in September will be the first performance of “One Night, Two Voices”, featuring Christy and his daughter Kiera.

Other gigs taking place in Dundalk Gaol this autumn include, Andy Irvine on 16 September, and Inspriral Carpet's Tom Hingley on 14 October.