Irish Water announce supply disruption in Dundalk

Irish Water have announced supply disruptions to several parts of Dundalk as essential works take place.

The service and supply update states the following:

"Mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Bellewsbridge Road, Saltown, Bellewsbridge Place, Fatima Park, Fatima Court, Fatima Drive, Riverwell Close, An Cearnog and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

"A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

"Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am on 11 July until 6pm on 19 July.

"If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU012032"