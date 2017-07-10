Planning lodged for extension at Gaelscoil Dhun Dealgan

Planning lodged with Louth County Council by Gaelscoil Dhun Dealgan in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, sees the school look to replace an existing pre-fabricated classroom with a new building.

The planning application was received by Louth County Council last Friday 7th July and seeks to build a “stand alone two-storey building at the rear of the existing school building”

The new building would comprise “three classrooms with toilet facilities, an office, a staffroom, staff toilet facilities, caretakers store and an external play area”

It also consists of “enclosing walls to include new footpaths, fencing, guarding, alterations to existing paving and all associated site works.”

A decision is due on the application by 31 August 2017.