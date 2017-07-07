REPORT: Death of man in Dundalk Garda Station

The death of a man in custody in Dundalk Garda Station last night, is being investigated by the Garda Ombudsman's Commission(GSOC).

LMFM News are reporting that the prisioner, who was a man in his 50's, was found unresponsive in his cell last night at 9.30pm.

According to LMFM, a GSOC spokesperson has confirmed that they received a referral under section 102 of the (Garda Siochana) Act (2005).

It is reported that a GSOC team has now been deployed and is making enquiries.