Dowdallshill Blessing of the Graves to be broadcast on Dundalk FM

A new initiative is being rolled out this year to broadcast the St. Patricks Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Blessing of the Graves.

This year's Blessing of the Graves takes place on Sunday 16 July at 3 pm.

With the support of the Parish Administrators of Dundalk & Louth County Council, Dundalk FM will be broadcasting the service live on the air.

For those attending the service on the day they are advised to bring a radio, smart phone or Bluetooth speaker to tune in and hear the service as it happens.

The programme will be 2 hours long and will be carried on FM and the Internet and available to listen to again as a podcast on the Dundalk FM webpage.

As well as broadcasting one of the most significant events in the Dundalk area, it will also enable those in the wider community who are unable to attend to tune in and listen to the service.