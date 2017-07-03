Cara Support Centre Dundalk AGM this Tuesday

Cara Support Centre, the Dundalk community group who offer support to family members and patients of cancer, are holding their AGM this Tuesday 4 July, at 7 pm in the Care Cancer Support Centre, 7 Williamson Place, Dundalk.

Cara offer a range of supports to those who avail of its services which include:

Supportive environment where patients and family members can come to find solace and avail of the experience of cancer survivors

A range of holistic therapies

Pamper days

A number of workshops for men and women along with welfare information

counselling

counselling Prosthesis, wig advice and fittings

Support groups for patients with different types of cancers to help them and their families share information and experiences with people who’ve already been through this and have come out the other side

For more information on Cara, visit their Facebook page here