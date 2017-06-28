PHOTOS: A deceptively stylish gem right in the heart of old Dundalk

A cleverly designed refurbishment to a bungalow in the heart of old Dundalk, has resulted in a deceptively stylish gem which will attract a lot of local attention.

The beautifully presented 3-bedroom, 12 St Alphonsus Road is an end of terrace bungalow, which has been completely refurbished, includes a kitchen/dining room, living room and bathroom.

The living room which has a wooden floor, also features a wood burning stove and marble mantle piece. Lighting in the room is enhanced by four skylights.

The three bedrooms are all wooden floored, the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and tiled floor.

With double glazing throughout and gas fired central heating, this makes for a very cosy home.

To the rear of the house there is off street parking for two cars.

The guide price of this property is €180,000. For more information contact Property Partners Laurence Gunne on 042 9334414.