Deaths in Dundalk Wednesday 16 August 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas McClean of Ranelagh, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

On 14th August, 2017, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena, much loved dad of Marie, Rose, Teresa, Vincent, Pauline, Tom and Patrick (deceased): Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Thursday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, D6 arriving at 9.45am for 10am Requiem Mass.

Funeral thereafter to Kilkerley Cemetery, Dundalk, Co. Louth, estimated time of arrival 1.30pm. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village, Ph: 014907601.



House Private

May he Rest in Peace