Deaths in Dundalk Friday 11 August 2017

The death has occurred of Kenneth Meegan of Arthony, Louth Village, Louth

Suddenly on 9th August 2017.

Kenneth, beloved husband of Lynne née Mc Crory, loving father of Ryan and dear son of Tom and May and brother of Pauline Goss, Anthony, Joan Dillon and Fiona Little.

Deeply regretted by his wife, son, parents, brother, sisters, father-in-law Fra Mc Crory, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.

May He Rest in Peace

