Deaths in Dundalk Friday 4 August 2017

The death has occurred of Liam Murphy of ''Clanrye'', Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

On 3rd August 2017, peacefully at home.

Liam beloved husband of the late Tina née Mc Donnell and dear father of Bríd, Róisín, Bronac, Aine, Aidan and Colm and loving grandfather of Daniel, Caroline, Stephanie, Chris, and Laura and great-grandfather of Dylan and Sarah.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home from 4pm to 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Removal on Sunday afternoon at 1.40pm to Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Newry.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Morgan of Knocknackgoran, Omeath, Louth

On 3rd August 2017, peacefully at the Louth County Hospital surrounded by her loving family Elizabeth (Lily) dearly beloved wife of the late Jack and dearest and much loved mother to Alice, Bronagh, Sean, George and Kevin, Knocknagoran, Omeath.



Lilys remains are reposing at her residence this Thursday evening until Saturday morning.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Laurence’s Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brother Joe, sister Masie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and the entire family circle.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Frank McEneaney of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On 3rd August 2017, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Frank, beloved husband of Rose née Woods and dear father of Adrianne, Anita, Niall, Roisin, Sinead and Ursula and dear grandfather of Craig, Thomas, Ava, Kate, Sadhbh, Adam, Ryan, Beth, Ellie, Sean and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sister Marian Moran,sons in law, daughter in law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home from 11am until 9pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Sean Clifford of Carrickmullen, Knockbridge, Louth

On 2nd August, peacefully in the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Sean, much loved husband of Marie née Mc Kenna and dear father of Shane and Sarah and brother of Kenneth.

Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home from 11am on Saturday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.