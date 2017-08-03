Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday 3 August 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret Frayne (née Drain) of Of Courtown Rd, Kilcock, Kildare / Ardee, Louth

In the loving care of the Doctors and Staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Margaret, loving wife of Gerry, dear mother of Emer and Ronan, mother-in-law of Gerry and Pheona, grandmother of Bronagh, Conor and Eoghan.

Sister of the late Michael and Nina (McDonagh).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, brothers Don, Dick and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relativies and friends especially her carer Jona.



Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St, Kilcock on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday from 4pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Dangan Cemetery, Summerhill, Co Meath.

May She Rest In Peace