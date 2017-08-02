Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday 2 August 2017

The death has occurred of Samuel (Sammy) McMillan of Mandsfieldstown, Castlebellingham, Louth / Belfast, Antrim

In his 82nd year, peacefully at his home. Sammy, predeceased by his partner Brigid and sister Isobel.

Sadly missed by his daughter Fiona, brother Andrew, sisters Betty and Anna, Fiona's partner Michael, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 3pm until 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Michael's Church, Darver arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Palliative Care Team, Dochas Centre, Drogheda.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Fintan Conlon of Ath Lethan, Racecourse Road, Dundalk, Louth / Dublin

(Director, TEC Ltd., Dublin). Cherished husband of Sheila, loving dad to Cillian, dear son of Seán and Moira and much loved brother of John, Ciaran and Marie.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, parents, brothers, sister, nephews Seán and Donagh, nieces Emily and Ava, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.



Reposing at home from 12 noon - 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am, to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Dundalk.



House private on Friday morning, please

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Olive Clarke of Harold's Cross, Dublin / Louth

(Religious Sisters of Charity, Árd Mhuire, Our Lady’s Mount, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W and formerly of Bornavedock, Dromin, Co. Louth) July 31st 2017.

Deeply regretted by her community at Árd Mhuire, her Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, her brothers Ciarán and Gus, her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her sister, Sr. Dympna SSL, her brothers Jim, Paddy and Michael.



Reposing on Wednesday at Our Lady’s Hospice Chapel from 3pm – 6pm with prayers at 3pm and Rosary at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady’s Hospice Chapel at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial in Community Cemetery, Donnybrook.



May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Nan Caulfield (née Prenter) of Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth / Belfast, Antrim

On 1st August 2017, suddenly at her residence. Formerly of Ardoyne, Belfast.

Predeceased by her husband Joe.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Joe and Timmy, daughters Phil, Cathy, Pamela, Joanne and Emma, sister Kathleen, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, nephews, neices, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence Greenacres, from 11am to 9pm on Thursday and Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am on foot to the Avenue Road entrance of Greenacres then drive to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Cortege will Drive from Cathedral to Cemetery

Lord Rest Her Soul