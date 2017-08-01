Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday 1 August 2017

The death has occurred of Michael Thornton of Newry Street, Carlingford, Louth

Suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Eileen, sons Michael, Declan and Fintan and daughter Eileen Mary.

Also by his daughters in law Stephanie, Patricia and Emma, son in law Andrew, grandchildren Dean, Patrick, James, Lily Valentina and Alice Rose, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends



Reposing at his residence from 6:00 pm this Tuesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30 am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of May Maguire (née Mc Geough) of Mullavalley Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully in her daughter Bernie’s home, 30th July 2017.

May beloved wife of the late Joseph and dear mother of Anne Campbell, Pat and Bernie Crawley.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at her home from 6pm on Monday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for Mass at 11.0’ Clock.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning.

Family flowers only, donations to the Birches, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick Hanlon of Ballagan, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Lily and dear brother of Michael and the late Francis and Mary Ann.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his residence from 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to The Church of Our Lady Star of The Sea, Boher arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Home.

May he Rest in Peace