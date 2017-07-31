Deaths in Dundalk Monday 31 July 2017

The death has occurred of Gerard Crawley of Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

At his home. Husband of Teresa (née Dunne) and father of Seán, Roisín, Micheál and Eibhlín, their partners Michael, Shane and Leigh, Grandfather of Michael, Eoin, Danny, Cathal and Aoife.



Reposing at his home, Gyles Quay, Sunday from 11am to 11pm and Monday 11 am.

Removal at 3.15pm to Lordship Graveyard, via Gyles Quay, for a celebration of Gerard's Life, followed by burial at 4pm.



Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh a Anam

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McHugh of Rocktate, Crocreaghy, Killanny, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Louth

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McHugh, (Retired tyre salesman) on 29th July 2017.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Mater Hospital,Dublin.

Predeceased by his daughter Sharon Mary, who died in infancy.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Marina, his family Derek, Karen, Andrea (Gartlan) and Peter (Kingscourt), grandchildren, great-grand-daughter, daughters-in-law Jackie and Treasa, son-in-law Brían, sisters Margaret, Sheila, Mary and Eilish, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home on Sunday, 30th July, from 2pm until 8pm and on Monday, 31st July, from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday, 1st August, arriving to St Enda's Church, Killanny, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Enda's Cemetery, Killanny.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

House private on Tuesday morning please

May he Rest in Peace