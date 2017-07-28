Deaths in Dundalk Friday 28 July 2017

The death has occurred of Evelyn Tuite (née Jones) of 112 Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family.

Beloved mum of Derek, Colm, Lilian, Carol, Mary, Kevin and Michael.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Johnny, Mickey and Dessie, daughters-in-law Sandra, Kay and Julie, best friend Anne McArdle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm-9pm on Thursday and from 2pm-9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Úna (Oonagh) Kinney (née Farrelly) of 175 Rathmount, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Sandra, Paula, Colette, Tara, Stephen and the late Frank Jr.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sisters Briege, Mona and Maeve, sons-in-law Greg, Andrew and Noel, daughters-in-law Marie and Kathleen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-6pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Oliver's Hospital c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Sunday morning, please

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Dullaghan of Ashbrook, Dundalk, Louth

Noel Dullaghan, Wednesday 26th July 2017, peacefully at his residence.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Annie, sister Patricia (in infancy), brother Eddie.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann (nee Agnew), sons Ryan and Gavin, daughter Lynn Cunningham, brothers Matt, Patsy and Paul, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Jasper, Tadgh, Aoibhe, Soracha and Oisín, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at his residence, Ashbrook from Friday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance, then driving to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Funeral cortege will proceed on foot to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for Burial.

House private on Saturday morning please, family members only.

May He Rest In Peace