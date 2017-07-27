Deaths in Dundalk Thursday 27 July 2017

The death has occurred of Jimmy Williams of Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital, 26th July 2017.

Jimmy, beloved brother of Ella Donnelly, Nancy O'Neill and the late Lilly, Tommy, Madge Manning, May Gibney, Oliver and Matthew.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace