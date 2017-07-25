Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday 25 July 2017

The death has occurred of David McDonnell of 29 Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved son of Avril and her partner Dessie, dear father of Jake, loving brother of Sarah and Samantha and adored grandson of Maura and John.

He will be sadly missed by his loving mum, son, sisters, grandparents, nephew Jack, niece Kayla, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace