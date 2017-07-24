Deaths in Dundalk, Monday 24 July 2017

The death has occurred of Gerry Thompson of Tateetra, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, on 21st July 2017.

Gerry, much loved husband of Anne (née O’ Donnell), adored father of Deirdre, David, and Garrett and precious grandad of Alex, Neil, Liam, Karl and Aisling.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters in law Claire and Úna, brothers, sisters nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday.

Reposing in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to Church of the Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Chrin, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Desmond Kieran of Portobello, Dublin and late of Ardee, Louth

On 21st July 2017 (peacefully) at St. James’ Hospital.

Beloved son of the late John C. and Aileen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Rita and Miriam, brother Robert, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours especially Bert and wide circle of friends and loyal carers.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street, on Saturday afternoon, with family in attendance from 1.00 pm. prior to removal to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street, for Mass at 3.00 pm.

Removal on Saturday to St. Catherine’s Church, Ballapousta, Ardee, arriving at 6.30 pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00 am. followed by burial at the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to ALONE.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patricia Lennon of Culhane Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home.

Daughter of the late James and Margaret and dear sister of Tom, Mary and the late Patrick.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Dealgan House Nursing Home from 2pm-5pm on Monday.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11o'clock in Dealgan House Nursing Home, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace