Deaths in Dundalk Friday 21 July 2017

The death has occurred of Ann Dollard of Riverwell Close, Toberona, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Peter and dear mother of Shane, Louise and Áine.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren Jade, Kyle and Lauren, brothers Tommy, Peter and Paul, sisters Bula, Mary, Margo, Betty and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at home from 4pm to 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace