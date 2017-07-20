Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday 20 July

The death has occurred of Tommy Walker, late of Bridge Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home in Jamesburg, New Jersey, USA.

Beloved husband of Briege (nee Grant, Dublin Street), adored father of daughters Pat and Kathleen, much loved brother of Geraldine, Helen, Billy, Anne, Patricia (Pat), Marie and Seán and dear son of the late John and Minnie Walker.

He will be sadly missed by his wide family circle and many relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patsy Sheelan (née Savage) of Mountbagnal, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Gussie, sons and daughters Paul, Jacqueline, Alan and Shirley, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Praima, grandchildren Amy, Laura, Aoibheann and Peter, brothers Vincent and Aidan, sisters Ree and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her brothers Jim and Des.



Reposing at home from 11am on Thursday.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Lordship, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John Brendan (Benny) Gough of Woodville, Dunleer, Louth

In his 90th year, peacefully in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

Benny beloved son of the late Sergeant Robert and Susan Gough.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Noel, Con, Dessie and Myles. Sadly missed by his sister Joy, sisters-in-law Rosena and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, godchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home Dunleer from 2pm on Thursday followed by removal to Saint Brigids Church Dunleer arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral on Friday after 11 o clock Mass to Dromin Cemetery.

House private please.

May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Ann Dollard of Riverwell Close, Toberona, Dundalk, Louth

Funeral Arrangements Later

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John Cannon, Saint Mary's, Drumcar, Louth

John, beloved son of the late Jack and Maureen Cannon.

Sadly missed by his brother Gerry, sister-in-law Rosemary, nieces Avril and Susie, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 2pm until 9pm on Thursday in St David's Unit, Saint Marys, Drumcar.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Drumcar, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Deansgrange Cemetery, Blackrock, Dublin, arriving at 2pm approx.

May he Rest In Peace